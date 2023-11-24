Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality to Unveil Strategy at COP28

Photo : YONHAP News

The Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth is set to introduce South Korea’s digital carbon neutrality strategy to the international community.The commission announced on Wednesday that it will hold an event at the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference(COP28) to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12.There, it plans to introduce the nation’s carbon neutrality promotion strategy based on digital technology.The event will be attended by Um Woo-chong, the Managing Director General of the Asian Development Bank(ADB), with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon delivering the welcoming remarks.Kim Sang-hyup, the head of the commission, will meet with people from various countries, including ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and British Climate Change Committee Chairman Piers Forster, to discuss international cooperation measures to transition to a carbon-neutral society.