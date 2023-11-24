PPP Reaffirms Refusal of Plenary Session until Budget is Handled

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has reaffirmed that it will not agree to a parliamentary plenary session until next year’s budget plan is dealt with.Appearing on YTN Radio on Wednesday, PPP floor spokesperson Jang Dong-hyeok said the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) again on Tuesday submitted motions seeking to impeach Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Dong-kwan and prosecutors Son Jun-seong and Lee Jung-seop.Jang added that the DP appears intent on holding a plenary session one way or another on Thursday.The spokesperson argued that even the people will struggle to comprehend the DP’s pursuit of a plenary session on Thursday to railroad the impeachment motions at a time when next year’s budget plan has yet to be approved.He said when looking at the 19th, 20th and 21st Assemblies, there was never a time when a plenary session was forced to be held without reaching an agreement on a budget plan.Jang stressed that the PPP can hold a plenary as early as Thursday if an agreement is reached on the budget.In a Facebook post, National Assembly Deputy Speaker and PPP Rep. Chung Woo-taik called on the DP to immediately halt its pursuit of the impeachments and actively cooperate to pass next year’s budget plan and livelihood-related bills.