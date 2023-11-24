Menu Content

Former DP Chief Hints at New Party to Shake Leadership Baggage

Written: 2023-11-29 15:31:31Updated: 2023-11-29 15:42:07

Former DP Chief Hints at New Party to Shake Leadership Baggage

Persistent criticism by the former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon against backers of the current chief, Lee Jae-myung, within the party is driving speculation about the possible formation of a new party.

At an event hosted by a think tank on Tuesday, the former chief answered questions from reporters on such a possibility, and did not dismiss the idea out of hand.

However, DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon rejected the notion, saying there has been no mention of it while stressing the difficulty of creating a new party.

DP lawmaker Jin Sung-joon, a backer of the current party chair, also shot down the rumors, saying that the former DP leader will remain with the party and work hard to ensure that the main opposition receives greater public support.

The party has experienced a schism as some lawmakers consider its current head a legal liability leading up to the general elections next year as he faces numerous criminal investigations.
