Number of Multicultural Marriages Jumped 25.1% in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that the number of multicultural marriages last year posted the sharpest growth ever following the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data released by Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of multicultural marriages reached 17-thousand-428 in 2022, up 25-point-one percent from 2021, the sharpest surge to be logged since related statistics began to be compiled in 2008.Such marriages returned to growth last year after slipping nearly 35 percent in 2020 and around 14 percent in 2021 due to the pandemic. Between 2017 and 2019, such marriages continuously posted growth.However, the statistics agency found that the number of babies born to multicultural married couples slipped 12-and-a-half percent from 2021 to stand at 12-thousand-526 last year.The agency assessed that such figure resulted despite a rebound in the number of multicultural marriages last year due to the fact that such unions declined during the pandemic.