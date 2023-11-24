Owner of Crewless Chinese Ship that Sank in Korean Waters Says Ship Went Missing 10 Days Ago

Photo : YONHAP News

The owner of a crewless Chinese-flagged cargo vessel that sank in waters off the southwestern Jeolla county of Sinan Wednesday morning says the ship had gone missing ten days ago at a port in China.Mokpo city’s coast guard said it received such information when it successfully came in contact with the owner of the 200-ton ship with help from the China Coast Guard.Based on a simulation the coast guard conducted, the ship, which was found some ten meters west of Gageo Island at around 7:30 a.m., could have made its way to waters off Gageo Island from the port mentioned by the ship owner by riding currents alone.Coast guard officials are currently trying to determine if any fishermen had spotted the said ship around the course the vessel is likely to have traveled.Officials are also aiming to ascertain whether the description of the ship matches that given by the ship owner.Meanwhile, the coast guard is continuously carrying out an investigation on the ship, leaving open the possibility of criminal involvement, including illegal entry.