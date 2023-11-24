Ex-Marine Investigator Dismissed from Post of MP Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The Marine Corps has dismissed Colonel Park Jung-hun, who had led the probe into the death of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun, from the post of head of the Marines’ military police(MP).The Marine Corps said on Wednesday that it reached such a decision earlier on Tuesday.In a letter sent to Park on its decision, the corps assessed that that there should be restrictions in assisting the commander of the Marine Corps as head of the MP when considering that Park has been removed from the post of chief of the corps’ investigative unit and has been indicted without physical detention on charges of insubordination and slandering a senior officer.Park’s lawyer, Kim Jeong-min, said they will appeal the decision.According to the directive related to managing national defense personnel, one can raise an objection to being dismissed from their post within 30 days of becoming aware of the decision.Meanwhile, Park is set to face his first trial next Thursday on the charges of insubordination and slandering a senior officer.