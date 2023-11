Photo : YONHAP News

Starting from next year, the government will provide emergency housing assistance on a regular basis to victims of stalking in all of the nation’s 17 cities and provinces.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family revealed the decision on Wednesday.Currently, such housing is provided on a trial basis in only six cities and provinces, including Seoul.The ministry also unveiled plans to increase the number of personnel assigned to the housing facilities from three to four to efficiently operate the project.To guarantee the safety of the victims in such facilities, the government will install emergency devices, including bells and mobile alarms.