Magnitude 4 Quake Hits Gyeongju

Photo : KBS

An earthquake with a magnitude of four rocked Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province a little before 5 a.m. on Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 4:55 a.m. at a location 19 kilometers east-southeast of the city, with an epicenter estimated at 12 kilometers.As of 5:03 a.m., the province's 119 rescue and emergency medical services received 34 reports regarding the quake, but no damage was reported and the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company announced that nuclear plant operations were unaffected.The location where Thursday’s earthquake occurred is near the spot where the nation’s strongest quake with a magnitude of five-point-eight occurred on September 12, 2016.According to the weather agency, a total of 418 earthquakes with a magnitude of two or higher had occurred within a 50-kilometer radius of the latest quake’s epicenter since 1978.The country has now experienced 99 earthquakes measuring over two on the Richter scale this year, with Thursday’s tremor the second-most powerful.