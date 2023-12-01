Prime Minister Issues Emergency Orders Following Gyeongju Quake

Photo : 서울신문

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo issued emergency orders after the nation’s earthquake alert level was set at “caution” due to the magnitude-four earthquake that rocked Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province early hours Thursday.Han first instructed the interior and safety minister to thoroughly manage the situation and provide emergency response support to residents in dangerous areas to enable a swift evacuation should the need arise, while also comprehensively confirming that quake alert systems are working properly.The prime minister called on the ministers of industry, science and transport to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure that nuclear power plants, electricity, communication and transportation operate without disruption.Han then ordered the culture minister and the head of the Korea Meteorological Administration to provide to the public with information on the quake in a transparent and swift manner to quell any anxiety.The government sets the nation’s earthquake crisis alert level to “caution” when a quake with a magnitude of four or less occurs three or more times in a certain region during a short period of time.