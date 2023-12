Photo : YONHAP News

Freezing temperatures have been forecast for the nation on Thursday with the morning lows reaching minus ten degrees in some parts of the country.The Korea Meteorological Administration said morning lows will stand at around minus ten degrees in the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province as well as the inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.Overall, morning lows are set to reach between minus eleven and two degrees.Afternoon highs are expected to stand at around five degrees in most parts of the country but the wind chill will make the temperature feel even colder.In the case of Seoul, the morning low is forecast at minus eight degrees, but drops to minus 14 degrees when taking into account the wind chill factor.