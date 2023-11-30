N. Korean Leader's Sister Rules out Talks with US on Sovereign Rights

Photo : KBS News

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared that the sovereign rights of an independent country are not up for discussion and ruled out any talks with the U.S. on the matter.Kim Yo-jong made the remark in a statement released by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Thursday as she sought to reiterate such a stance to Washington in light of its request that Pyongyang set a date and agenda for a resumption in dialogue.The latest statement was the first to be made by the North Korean leader's high-ranking sister in some four months.Kim also denounced the UN Security Council for convening a formal session earlier on Monday to discuss the North’s recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.She said the primary threat to world peace and security does not come from Pyongyang exercising its sovereign rights but from the imposition of arbitrary efforts by the U.S. to hamper and repress the North from exercising such rights.