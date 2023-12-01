Lee Kwan-sup Appointed First Chief of Staff for Policy at Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office announced the establishment of a chief of staff for policy as part of a reorganization on Thursday.Senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a briefing that Lee Kwan-sup, current senior secretary for policy and planning, has been appointed to the new position.The press secretary said the policy chief of staff will oversee the offices of senior secretaries for economic affairs and social affairs as well as science and technology affairs, which is expected to launch within the year.The new post was introduced in an effort to bolster consultations and adjustments between the Cabinet and the ruling party to accelerate policy implementation and better look after public livelihoods through a close inspection of economic policies.The presidential office will run under a three-pillar system led by the presidential chief of staff, the chief of staff for policy and the national security office.Later in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol replaced all five senior secretaries of the top office, including those for political affairs, public relations, civil society, social affairs as well as the economy.