PPP to Stage Sit-In in Bid to Block DP's Push to Impeach KCC Chief

Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to stage an overnight sit-in in front of the parliamentary chamber in a bid to block the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) push to vote on a motion to impeach the head of the state broadcasting watchdog.According to Yonhap News Agency, the decision was reached at a general meeting of PPP's Assembly members on Thursday.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok told reporters after the meeting that the party leadership and senior representatives have decided to seek all possible measures and the planned sit-in will be confirmed through another Assembly members' meeting in the afternoon.With the DP expected to unilaterally convene a plenary session to submit the motion at 2 p.m. Thursday, a group of senior PPP representatives will lodge a formal protest with Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, while other lawmakers begin the sit-in in front of Kim's office.Once the motion is reported to the plenary session, the PPP lawmakers will relocate the sit-in to Rotender Hall of the main parliamentary building, which will likely to continue overnight through another plenary session to be held on Friday for voting.On Tuesday, the DP proposed an impeachment bill against Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Lee Dong-kwan over alleged violation in operation and media censorship, and two incumbent prosecutors over alleged election meddling attempt and corruption.The DP earlier proposed the impeachment bill against the KCC chief and the two prosecutors, but withdrew it the following day.