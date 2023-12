Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) began a sit-in outside the speaker’s office in the National Assembly on Thursday in an attempt to block the impeachment bill against the head of the broadcasting watchdog.Following an announcement earlier in the day, PPP lawmakers criticized Speaker Kim Jin-pyo for failing to remain impartial with the motion to remove Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chairman Lee Dong-kwan, with several entering his office to protest.They also condemned the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for abusing its majority in parliament enabling it to railroad the bill through.While DP lawmakers plan to vote on the impeachment bill for the broadcasting watchdog chief as well as two prosecutors on Friday, PPP lawmakers plan to continue an all-night sit-in throughout the two days of the plenary session.