Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their temporary ceasefire by another day just minutes before it was set to expire on Thursday.The foreign ministry of Qatar said on its social media that the ceasefire is being extended under the same conditions as the previous agreement in which Hamas will release ten Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinians held captive in Israeli detention centers.The initial four-day pause that began last Friday was extended by two days earlier in the week, and will now enter a seventh day during which more hostages are expected to be released.The sixth day of ceasefire was set to expire at 7 a.m. Thursday, local time.