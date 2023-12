Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has issued an apology for Busan’s failed bid to host the 2030 World Expo.Speaking at the plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday, the top diplomat expressed regret and responsibility for coming up short in the vote on Tuesday in France.Park noted, however, that the country benefited from the experience, with an expanded diplomatic network and increased recognition of the country’s ability.On why Busan failed to win the right to host the 2030 World Expo, he attributed the loss primarily to the late start to the campaign compared to the other entrants among multiple other reasons.When asked if the city will bid to host the 2035 World Expo, the minister said the decision will be made by the city of Busan and the government is currently reviewing the possibility.