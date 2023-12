Photo : YONHAP News

A bill led by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) seeking to impeach the chief of the nation’s broadcasting watchdog was filed with the National Assembly on Thursday.Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo accepted the motion after the DP decided to seek the impeachment of Lee Dong-kwan, head of the Korea Communications Commission, and two prosecutors.The main opposition, which holds a controlling majority in parliament, plans to pass the motions on December 1 in order to comply with the 72-hour rule on reported impeachment bills.The ruling People Power Party immediately slammed Speaker Kim Jin-pyo for failing to remain impartial regarding the motion, saying the main plenary session on Friday was supposed to handle the nation’s budget for next year.The party is discussing how to deal with the DP’s move.