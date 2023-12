Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution urging China to immediately stop forcibly repatriating North Korean escapees.The resolution was adopted after 253 of the 260 lawmakers present voted in favor while seven abstained.Other than calling for the immediate suspension of forced repatriation, the resolution also urged China to recognize North Korean escapees as refugees to help them to move to South Korea or third countries.The resolution also urged international organizations to make active efforts to stop the forced repatriation of North Korean escapees while calling on the South Korean government to exert all-out diplomatic efforts with related agencies and the international community to address the matter.