President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday replaced all of his senior secretaries.Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki announced the results of the president’s latest reshuffle.The president named head of the policy monitoring office Han Oh-seop his new senior secretary for political affairs and presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon as his senior press secretary.Former KBS anchor Hwang Sang-moo was named senior secretary for civil society, member of the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee while Park Chun-sup was appointed as senior secretary for economic affairs. For the post of senior secretary for social policy, vice education minister Jang Sang-yoon was appointed.Lee Kwan-sup, current senior secretary for policy and planning, was promoted to the newly-established position of chief of staff for policy.