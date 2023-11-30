Pres. Yoon Conducts Major Reshuffle in Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday newly established the post of a chief of staff for policy and replaced all of his senior secretaries.Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki announced the results of the president’s latest reshuffle, which included appointing Lee Kwan-sup, current senior secretary for policy and planning, to the new position.Kim said Lee has smoothly tackled significant issues with remarkable capacity for policy planning and coordination as senior secretary, adding that Lee is the appropriate figure to assume the new post based on his great insight into state affairs and communication with a wide range of interested parties.The major overhaul in the top office comes roughly a year-and-half after the launch of the incumbent government.The presidential office will now run under a three-pillar system led by the presidential chief of staff, the chief of staff for policy and the national security office.The policy chief of staff will acquire the functions of the office of senior secretary for policy and planning which Lee had headed.The president named head of the policy monitoring office Han Oh-seop his new senior secretary for political affairs and presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon as his senior press secretary.Former KBS anchor Hwang Sang-moo was named senior secretary for civil society, member of the Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee while Park Chun-sup was appointed as senior secretary for economic affairs. For the post of senior secretary for social policy, vice education minister Jang Sang-yoon was appointed.The figures appointed on Thursday will begin their term from next Monday.