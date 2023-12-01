Yoon to Pay State Visit to Netherlands on December 11

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a four-day state visit to the Netherlands this month.According to the presidential office on Friday, Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will travel to the European country from December 11 to 14 at the invitation of King Willem-Alexander, becoming the first South Korean president to make a state visit since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1961.The president and first lady will begin their visit by holding a dinner meeting with Korean residents in Amsterdam on December 11.The next day, they will attend an official welcome ceremony hosted by the king and Queen Máxima at Dam Square in Amsterdam, before laying a wreath at a war memorial in the square and attending a luncheon with the royal couple.Later that day, Yoon and the king will visit the headquarters of top chip-making equipment manufacturer ASML in Veldhoven, where the two leaders plan to tour key facilities and discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in semiconductor supply chains and technological innovation.Yoon will return to Amsterdam to attend a state banquet at the palace in the evening.On December 13, Yoon will travel to The Hague and hold a joint meeting with the leaders of both chambers of the Dutch parliament, followed by talks with outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and a joint press conference.The top office said that President Yoon and the first lady will attend a cultural performance hosted by the South Korean government in honor of the king and queen on December 13 and depart the next day to return home.