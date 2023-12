Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged South Korea’s support for the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh in a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday.According to Seoul’s presidential office, Yoon congratulated the Saudi prince for winning the right to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, beating South Korea’s port city Busan.President Yoon then said South Korea will provide active support to help the Middle Eastern country successfully host the Expo by sharing the experiences accumulated during the campaign.In response, the Saudi crown prince expressed gratitude to Yoon and promised to continue close cooperation with South Korea in every sector.The top office added that the two leaders assessed that the development of the future-oriented strategic partnership between the two countries is progressing after Yoon’s state visit to Saudi Arabia last month, and agreed to work closely to continue the development.