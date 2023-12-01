US, Allies Coordinating Sanctions on N. Korea over Weapons Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government said on Thursday that the United States, South Korea, Australia and Japan are each imposing sanctions on individuals involved in North Korea’s recent launch of a spy satellite.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a press statement that the United States designated eight North Korean nationals and one entity in response to the North’s unlawful launch of a claimed military spy satellite on November 21.Blinken said that South Korea, Australia and Japan are also each announcing designations in the four countries’ first-ever coordinated imposition of sanctions on the North.The secretary said that the U.S. will continue to pursue actors who support the North’s illicit activities and work with its allies and partners to deprive Pyongyang of the funds to advance its missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.According to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. targeted eight North Korean individuals involved in activities including illicit procurement, revenue generation, malicious cyber activity, and arms proliferation for North Korea.Kimsuky, a cyber espionage group, was also added to the sanctions list.