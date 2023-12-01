Broadcasting Watchdog Chief Offers to Resign as Parliament Eyes Vote on Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the country’s broadcasting watchdog has reportedly to resign as the opposition-controlled parliament is set to vote on a motion to impeach him on Friday.Lee Dong-kwan, chief of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), reportedly expressed his intention to resign to President Yoon Suk Yeol late Thursday.Heading into work on Friday morning, the KCC chief told reporters that a prolonged vacancy is problematic and his offer is intended to give the president space, but added that nothing is final yet.The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary session at 2 p.m. to vote on the impeachment motion.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is pursuing Lee’s removal for purported violations in his management of the broadcasting watchdog, media censorship, and his handling of a suspension for the former chief of a broadcasting promotion institute.The DP, with a controlling majority in parliament, re-filed an impeachment motion for Lee on Thursday with the Assembly to be voted on in the following day's plenary session.In protest against the main opposition’s move, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) staged an overnight sit-in in the rotunda hall of the parliament building until Friday morning.The PPP blasted the Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo and DP chief Lee Jae-myung for attempting to force the impeachment through the session, which was meant to handle the budget bill for 2024.