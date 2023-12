Photo : YONHAP News

Exports increased about eight percent in November to post growth for the second consecutive month.According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments came to 55-point-eight billion dollars in the cited period, up seven-point-eight percent on-year.The figure is the second straight increase after declining for 12 months from last October to this September due to a slump in the semiconductor sector, the country’s main export.Export volume, which fell to 46-point-three billion dollars in January, climbed to a record high for this year in November, with shipments of semiconductors growing 12-point-nine percent on-year to nine-point-five billion dollars.Imports fell eleven-point-six percent on-year to 52 billion dollars last month, resulting in a trade surplus of three-point-eight billion dollars to post a positive balance for the sixth consecutive month.