Cabinet Recommends Yoon Veto Disputed Labor, Broadcasting Bills

Written: 2023-12-01 10:03:49Updated: 2023-12-01 10:28:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto contentious pro-union and broadcasting bills passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month.

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday was convened to approve of the recommendation to send the so-called “yellow envelope bill” and three others on broadcasting laws back to parliament.

The "yellow envelope bill" aims to limit the ability of companies to file claims against labor unions seeking compensation for damage incurred by a strike, while the revisions to broadcasting laws are intended to reduce the government's clout over public broadcasters.

In his opening remarks for the meeting, the prime minister said that it is doubtful that the revisions are truly for the benefit of workers and the independence and neutrality of public broadcasting.

He added that the government has repeatedly explained the side effects and consequences of the revisions, and the passage of the bills without sufficient discussion was very regrettable.
