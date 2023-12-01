Gov’t Preparing for Record-High Electricity Demand This Winter

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced measures to prepare for an expected record-high demand for electricity during the winter season.In putting forth the measures on Friday, energy minister Bang Moon-kyu checked up on the preparations with the Korea Electric Power Corporation and the Korea Gas Corporation.The ministry forecasts power demand to peak during the third week of January, when temperatures usually drop to the lowest, at a range of 91-point-three to 97-point-two gigawatts.While demand peaked at an all-time high of 94-point-five gigawatts last winter, officials project the maximum demand to rise further this year should the Arctic cold wave grip the nation along with snow.Estimating a possible drop in reserve power to as low as eight-point-seven gigawatts if demand surges to the upper end of the predicted range, the ministry will secure additional reserve power by raising coal generator output and resorting to demand response resources.The ministry also plans a trial operation of the Shin-Hanul Two nuclear reactor and Samcheok Blue One coal-fired plant next month.