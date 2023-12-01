DP Denounces Yoon’s Expected Veto of Pro-Union, Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has denounced President Yoon Suk Yeol's expected veto of contentious pro-union and broadcasting bills passed by the National Assembly last month.DP lawmakers on the parliamentary broadcasting committee and a special party panel on freedom of the press said on Friday that a veto of the broadcasting bills would be a declaration of the government’s intent to continue exerting control over the press.This comes after the Cabinet earlier on Friday decided to recommend that Yoon send the disputed bills back to the opposition-controlled parliament. The set of three revision bills to the broadcasting law are intended to reduce the government's clout over public broadcasters.The DP slammed the president, who had previously vetoed two bills on grain management and nursing duties, saying his legacy will be his stubbornness and self-righteousness.As for the offer to resign by Korea Communications Commission chief Lee Dong-kwan ahead of the DP-led parliamentary vote on his impeachment, the main opposition said Yoon's acceptance would be tantamount to abetting a fleeing criminal suspect.As for the so-called "yellow envelope" pro-union bill aimed at limiting management from seeking claims against unions for damages incurred during a strike, the DP said a veto would impose incalculable hardship on the public and laborers from compensation and restitution.