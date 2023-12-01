Yoon Accepts Resignation of KCC Chief ahead of Impeachment Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation tendered by Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chair Lee Dong-kwan.This comes after Lee offered to step down ahead of Friday's opposition-led parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has accused Lee of purported violations in management of the broadcasting watchdog, media censorship, and mishandling of suspension for a former chief of a broadcasting promotion institute.Lee is known to have expressed an intent to resign Thursday evening, citing concerns over disruptions in his duties and an expected paralysis at the watchdog should the impeachment motion pass.According to an official at the National Assembly secretariat, the impeachment motion against Lee would be automatically discarded upon the president's approval of the resignation.The DP is expected to push ahead with a vote to impeach two incumbent prosecutors, Son Jun-seong and Lee Jeong-seop, over alleged election meddling attempt and corruption, respectively.