Labor Groups Protest Cabinet’s Call for Veto of 'Yellow Envelope Bill'

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's labor community immediately protested the Cabinet's decision to recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a disputed pro-union revision bill passed by the opposition-strong National Assembly last month.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU), one of two major umbrella unions, said on Friday that the president is set to incapacitate the legislative branch’s power by vetoing the bill, which aims to improve working conditions through stable labor-management negotiations.The umbrella group said the government and the ruling People Power Party will be held accountable for inflicting pain on irregular contract workers amid a lack of responsible management and the risk of incurring liability for significant restitution for laborers who strike.In a show of protest, the FKTU has announced a boycott of a session of the tripartite Economic, Social and Labor Council involving the government and management scheduled for Friday afternoon.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, another major umbrella group, held a press conference accusing the administration of only protecting the interests of conglomerates while using violence against laborers, parliament and the public, pledging to fight against the government with all its power.The so-called "yellow envelope" pro-union bill is intended to bolster the main contractor's responsibility over contract workers and to limit management from seeking claims against unions for damages incurred during a strike.