Prosecutors to Grill Ex-DP Chief for Alleged Bribery before Convention

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors have summoned former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil over alleged bribery ahead of his ascension to party chief at the 2021 convention.According to sources within the judicial community on Friday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office is set to begin questioning Song at 9 a.m. next Friday.It will be the first time the prosecution has grilled him since launching an investigation into the allegations in April.The state investigative agency suspects that Song intervened in the distribution of 20 cash envelopes containing three million won, or around two-thousand-300 U.S. dollars, by DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man to party members, including incumbent lawmakers, ahead of the party convention.Song is also suspected of receiving bribes of around 40 million won from Park Yong-ha, former head of the Yeosu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, through an external sponsor group in return for a business favor.