Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, said on Friday that additional notes from the late Venerable Jaseung were found at his residence following his death in a fire.The current leader of the Buddhist sect, Venerable Jinwoo, said Venerable Jaseung had always pursued nirvana and apparently decided to come to that moment on Thursday, alluding to death by his own hand.Venerable Jinwoo added that given the various circumstances, the option was considered for some time by the former leader of the sect, who served as president from 2009 to 2017.Police are still investigating the incident as he was found dead in a dormitory fire at Chiljang Temple in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, with the Jogye Order stating that he died by self-immolation.