Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chairman Lee Jae-myung says the resignation by Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair Lee Dong-kwan was a political gimmick.Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Friday, Lee said he had not expected the resignation, adding that it’s not right for the government to carry out affairs with what he termed a poly.Lee said it appears that the government is intent on controlling broadcasting by fielding an avatar of Lee Dong-kwan, adding that such an attempt is unacceptable.The KCC chief, on his part, said he tendered his resignation with the nation and president in mind, flatly denying the opposition’s claims that his move is a political scheme.Lee offered to step down ahead of Friday's opposition-led parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him.