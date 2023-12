Photo : YONHAP News

Sweden’s only agency that adopts children from South Korea has decided to tentatively stop adoptions from South Korea.According to the Associated Press on Thursday, Adoptionscentrum said it will halt the adoptions in line with the enactment of a law in South Korea passed in June which seeks to have all future adoptions handled by the state.The report said the agency asked the Family Law and Parental Support Authority under the Swedish health ministry to mediate adoptions from South Korea. The parental support agency is set to reach a decision in February.Adoptionscentrum was estimated to have arranged a total of four-thousand-916 adoptions of children from South Korea between 1970 and last year.The agency’s latest decision comes amid claims some papers on the origins of children adopted from South Korea were falsified.