Pres. Yoon Vetoes Disputed Labor, Broadcasting Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday vetoed pro-union and broadcasting bills passed by the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month.The presidential office said Yoon accepted a recommendation submitted by the Cabinet earlier in the day to send the so-called “yellow envelope bill” and three others on broadcasting laws back to parliament.The "yellow envelope bill" aims to limit the ability of companies to file claims against labor unions seeking compensation for damage incurred by a strike, while the revisions to broadcasting laws are intended to reduce the government's clout over public broadcasters.Friday marked the third time for the president to exercise his right to veto since taking office and came 22 days after the bills were passed in parliament.The president first exercised his veto right back in April on revisions to the food grains management law requiring the government to purchase surplus rice. A month later, the president vetoed the Nursing Act.A vote to override a veto requires that a plenary session with more than half of all lawmakers in attendance pass the bill by a two-thirds majority.