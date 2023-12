Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has approved the sale of some 271 million dollars worth of munitions and military equipment for the F-35 stealth fighter jet to Korea.In a press release, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the sale would support U.S. foreign policy and national security goals by improving the security of a major U.S. ally and an engine of political stability and economic development in the Indo-Pacific region.It added that the sale of air-to-air and air-to-surface munitions for Korea's combat aircraft would boost the Asian ally's capacity to respond to current and future threats while deterring provocations from regional actors and ensuring interoperability with the U.S. military.The DSCA said the Korean government had expressed its intent to purchase munitions and equipment for Seoul's fleet of F-35 fighters, including 39 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAM.