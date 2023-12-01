S. Korea Elected to UNIDO's Executive Board for 10th Straight Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea was elected to the executive board of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for the tenth consecutive time.UNIDO elected 26 members of its Industrial Development Board at the organization's 20th general assembly in Vienna, Austria on Friday.Korea was selected as one of the five nations on the board representing Asia. The four-year term is set to begin next year.UNIDO was created in 1967 under the auspices of the UN General Assembly to promote inclusive, sustainable industrial development, support the UN's sustainable development goals and provide technological assistance to developing nations.The organization now promotes cooperation in several sectors, including food security, responses to climate change and digital transformation.The Industrial Development Board is UNIDO's executive body, responsible for reviewing its budget and the implementation of the general assembly's decisions.South Korea has been elected to the board ten times straight since 1988.