Lawmakers once again failed to meet the deadline for the National Assembly to pass a budget bill on Saturday.The National Assembly could not pass the New Year budget bill by the December 2 deadline amid partisan wrangling over impeachment motions and other points of contention.With the special budgetary committee's activity closing on Friday, the government's original budget bill was automatically referred to a plenary session.However, as the ruling and opposition parties are expected to discuss the matter without putting the referred bill up for a vote, meeting the Saturday deadline has become practically impossible.Partisan differences reportedly exist over budget outlays for global R&D projects and a tax exemption on a youth savings program.Lawmakers have met the deadline only twice - in 2014 and 2020 - since passing the National Assembly Advancement Act in 2014.