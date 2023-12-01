Israel Intensifies Assault on Southern Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel reportedly carried out intense air strikes on targets in southern Gaza on Saturday after a seven-day truce with Hamas ended.According to Reuters and other foreign media, Israeli forces bombed targets in Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, ordering residents in some Palestinian cities on the border in southern Gaza to evacuate.The Israeli army said on Saturday that it hit about 50 targets in the Khan Younis area, the largest city in southern Gaza. Israel believes some Hamas leaders are in the city, where many civilians are sheltering after fleeing the north.On Friday, the Israeli military resumed its offensive against Hamas in Gaza with heavy bombardment after a temporary ceasefire ended.At a briefing on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to continue with the Israeli military operation until the country achieves all the goals of eliminating Hamas and securing the release of the hostages.