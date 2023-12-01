22 Countries including S. Korea Pledge to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and 21 other countries have declared to triple the global generation capacity of power by 2050 at a United Nations climate conference.According to the United States Department of Energy, 22 countries launched the declaration to that effect during the World Climate Action Summit of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28.The countries reportedly recognized the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the one-point-five-degree limit on temperature rise within reach.The countries pledged to expand investment in nuclear energy and to support the development of small modular reactors and other advanced reactors.They also vowed to operate their nuclear power plants in a safe and sustainable manner, to adhere to non-proliferation principles, and to take the necessary actions to manage spent nuclear fuel responsibly.Other countries signing on to Saturday's agreement include the United States, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Finland and France.