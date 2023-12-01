Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Hints its Spy Satellite Begins Mission

Written: 2023-12-03 13:22:01Updated: 2023-12-03 13:53:24

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media hinted that the country’s military spy satellite has commenced its mission.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the office in charge of operating the North's military reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1" commenced its mission on Saturday.

The KCNA said that the reconnaissance satellite operation office, organized at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA), will perform its mission as an independent military intelligence organization.

The KCNA said that the information acquired through the mission will be reported to a relevant department of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party and offered to major units and the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the Korean People's Army.

Pyongyang's Defense Ministry reportedly expressed hope that the North will have a more solid readiness posture in its war deterrence.

North Korea earlier said it successfully placed the reconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1, into orbit on November 21, and the satellite would begin its official mission on December 1 after a fine-tuning process.
