Number of Elementary School Freshmen Likely to Fall Below 400,000 Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of elementary school freshmen nationwide is expected to drop below 400-thousand next year for the first time due to the falling birthrate in the country.The Interior Ministry has yet to compile the exact number of elementary school freshmen for the 2024 academic year, but education insiders widely project that the figure is unlikely to reach 400-thousand.For the 2023 academic year, 401-thousand-752 students born in 2016 enrolled as elementary school freshmen, barely surpassing the 400-thousand mark.However, the figure is unlikely to exceed the mark next year.According to Statistics Korea, the number of newborns in 2017 plunged to 357-thousand-771 in 2017, pulling down the total birth rate from one-point-172 in 2016 to one-point-052. The rate fell below one in 2018.The number of newborns in 2020 reached 272-thousand-337, falling below 300-thouand, which means the number of elementary school freshmen will drop by more than 100-thouand in 2027.