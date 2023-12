Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Lee Sang-min of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has announced that he is leaving the party.Lee announced the decision in a press release on Sunday, saying that since Lee Jae-myung has become the party chair, the DP has turned into his personal party and his extreme supporters rather than moving forward.The five-term lawmaker said that the senseless and shameless acts of pretending ignorance are widespread in the party and that further expectations and efforts are futile and useless.Lee continued that in order to pursue his political dreams and vision, he would cheerfully part with the DP, which cannot serve as a foundation for restoring the politics of common sense, and seek a new path forward.He added that he will take some time and deliberate more regarding his next step.