N. Korea Warns Clash on Korean Peninsula a Matter of Time

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has warned of South Korea’s collapse amid a severe deterioration in the situation on the Korean Peninsula resulting from Seoul’s partial suspension of the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.A North Korean military commentator made the threat in an article carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, denouncing the suspension as an attempt by the South’s conservative government to distract the public from a political crisis by provoking an incident at the border.The commentator accused Seoul of persistently violating the 2018 agreement, claiming that South Korea’s military carried out thousands of loudspeaker broadcasts in the frontline area and its warships and reconnaissance aircraft infiltrated the North’s airspace and waters.The statement then warned that total conflict on the Korean Peninsula has become inevitable, adding that the North Korean military can now carry out its activities as it wishes, unbound by any agreement.South Korea’s launch of its own military spy satellite on Saturday was also criticized with the assertion that such a launch is no different from the regime’s satellite launch, which was labeled as a violation of the inter-Korean accord.The commentator warned that any hostile act by the “puppet group” of South Korea against North Korea will lead to the complete destruction of the South’s army and the total collapse of the country.