Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Sunday appointed presidential secretary for unification affairs Kim Soo-kyung as the new spokesperson.Senior presidential secretary for public relations Lee Do-woon announced the appointment in a press briefing on Sunday, saying that Kim has appeared on numerous broadcasts and voiced many rational opinions on political and social issues.The top office expressed hope that Kim, who has experience as a journalist, will become an excellent partner in communication with the media.The new spokesperson said that she will do her best to kindly explain current issues in state affairs in a way that is comprehensible from the public’s perspective.Kim worked as a reporter for the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper before obtaining a doctorate degree in sociology from Stanford University.