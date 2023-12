Photo : YONHAP News

The finance ministry said on Sunday that the government is communicating with China via diplomatic channels over the country’s delay in customs procedures for urea exports to South Korea.The ministry said that it has been informed about the issue by South Korean businesses, adding that Seoul will closely consult with Beijing to ensure that South Korean importers of urea receive their shipments as scheduled.The ministry also pledged to support businesses’ efforts to diversify import channels and to increase the government’s urea reserve, while pursuing diversification to ensure the stable supply of the industrial substance.According to the ministry, the country’s inventory of urea can last about three months.China recently halted customs procedures for urea exports to South Korea and have yet to respond to Seoul’s request for an explanation.