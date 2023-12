Photo : YONHAP News

The government, presidential office and ruling party will launch a pan-government task force to produce measures to prevent another massive failure of the administrative computer network.The ruling bloc made the decision on Sunday in a policy consultation meeting at the prime minister’s official residence in Seoul, saying that the task force will come up with a comprehensive plan by January.The three sides agreed to check 338 public information systems as well as the infrastructure of financial and medical institutions by the end of this month.The ruling camp will also seek a blanket inspection of aged network equipment and the establishment of a control tower overseeing efforts to prevent and respond to administrative network disruptions.In the long term, the ruling bloc agreed to utilize various cloud services and enhance the management of public digital infrastructure.