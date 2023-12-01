Gyeonggi Gov’t Offices Raided over Expense Abuses by DP Chair’s Wife

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided Gyeonggi provincial government offices over allegations that main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung condoned the illicit use of a provincial corporate card by his wife during his term as Gyeonggi governor.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began the search and seizure at Gyeonggi Province's southern and northern offices to obtain related evidence.Restaurants and stores where the corporate card is suspected of being used are also included in the search warrant, indicating Lee as a suspect on charges of breach of duty.The prosecution launched the investigation after the state anti-corruption agency handed over the outcome of its review of a complaint filed by former Gyeonggi provincial employee and whistleblower Cho Myeong-hyeon in August, who was summoned for questioning in October.Last year, Cho disclosed that Lee's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, and a former provincial employee surnamed Bae used the corporate card for personal reasons, prompting an investigation into their alleged breach of duty.