Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Ministry: Criticisms by N. Korea Attempt to Sow Discord

Written: 2023-12-04 13:09:00Updated: 2023-12-04 14:55:57

Unification Ministry: Criticisms by N. Korea Attempt to Sow Discord

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said that North Korea’s recent criticism of South Korea’s suspension of the 2018 military agreement is an attempt to sow discord within society.

At a press briefing on Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam strongly condemned the North for what he called repeated false claims over Seoul's justified suspension of the deal in response to Pyongyang's military spy satellite launch.

The spokesperson said the South Korean military is taking defensive steps in response to the regime’s initial termination of the deal, as well as its military actions that pose a threat to national security.

Koo denied Pyongyang's claims that Seoul has blasted anti-North propaganda on loudspeakers over three-thousand-200 times this year, saying the military has not broadcast any content near the border in accordance with the currently active ban.

Warning the regime not to miscalculate Seoul's military readiness posture, the spokesperson called for a halt to its false incitement, and to return to dialogue and cooperation.

The North's ruling party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, earlier accused Seoul of persistently violating the inter-Korean deal, threatening the tragic downfall of the South.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >