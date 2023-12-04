Unification Ministry: Criticisms by N. Korea Attempt to Sow Discord

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs said that North Korea’s recent criticism of South Korea’s suspension of the 2018 military agreement is an attempt to sow discord within society.At a press briefing on Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam strongly condemned the North for what he called repeated false claims over Seoul's justified suspension of the deal in response to Pyongyang's military spy satellite launch.The spokesperson said the South Korean military is taking defensive steps in response to the regime’s initial termination of the deal, as well as its military actions that pose a threat to national security.Koo denied Pyongyang's claims that Seoul has blasted anti-North propaganda on loudspeakers over three-thousand-200 times this year, saying the military has not broadcast any content near the border in accordance with the currently active ban.Warning the regime not to miscalculate Seoul's military readiness posture, the spokesperson called for a halt to its false incitement, and to return to dialogue and cooperation.The North's ruling party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, earlier accused Seoul of persistently violating the inter-Korean deal, threatening the tragic downfall of the South.