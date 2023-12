Photo : KBS News

South Korea successfully conducted a third test flight of a solid-fuel space rocket on Monday.According to the defense ministry, the space launch vehicle lifted off from a floating pad four kilometers south of Jeju Island at 2 p.m., putting a small Earth observation satellite into orbit at an altitude of 650 kilometers.The 100-kilogram synthetic aperture radar satellite made by Hanwha Systems was put into low-Earth orbit for surveillance operations.Solid-fuel launch vehicles are less complex and more cost-effective to launch than liquid-fuel rockets.The ministry said a full-launch will occur upon completion of developments to bolster the military’s satellite-based surveillance system. The latest launch is a part of Seoul’s plan to deploy five recon orbiters by 2025 to keep tabs on North Korea amid its increased nuclear and missile threats.